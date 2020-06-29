Soul Street welcome new summer menu in Dubai

Walls covered in colourful graffiti by internationally acclaimed street artists, furniture from the local souk and even a tuk-tuk from India.

Walk into Soul Street at Five Jumeirah Beach and feel the buzz of the global street markets.

Paired with loud chatter and urban beats, this is the secret to the popular gourmet street food restaurant.

Now guests can enjoy a little something more with the launch of Soul Street’s new summer menu:

Created by soul street executive chef, Jagjit Singh, the new menu is a colourful combination of Latin American, Indian, Asian, European and Levantine street food classics.

Guests can enjoy flavours from around the world with the chef’s tasting menu, featuring seven signature dishes, priced at AED189 for two.

“It’s great having a multicultural team, from chefs to bartenders.

“The new menu brings street food classics from all of our homes to the table.

“We’ve experimented with a few fusions so guests can also expect one or two special effects with some of our new signature dishes,” said Singh.

Served with a whole lotta soul, some of the new stars on the menu include a freshly smoked street salad; an Indian and Mexican fusion of tandoori empanadas; and for those with a sweet tooth, a delicious tempura crispy fried Snickers with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

More Information

Five Jumeirah Village and Five Palm Jumeirah are both currently promoting a ‘stay and dine’ offer, for AED400 and AED500 per night, respectively.

Guests will receive all they spent on the room back in food and drinks credit to spend at any restaurant or in-room dining.

Take a look here for more information.