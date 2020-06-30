Richardson to lead 11 Cadogan Gardens

Iconic Luxury Hotels has announced the appointment of Ian Richardson to the role of general manager at 11 Cadogan Gardens, a luxury boutique property in the heart of Chelsea, London.

Richardson joins from the Jumeirah Group where he has extensive experience across various properties within the portfolio.

Following roles in wellness and revenue management early on in his time with Jumeirah, he was appointed general manager of Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel back in 2011.

He spent time as interim general manager at Grosvenor House Suites by Jumeirah in 2014-15, and in 2018 Richardson opened the anticipated Jumeirah Hotel Nanjing, the flagship property in Asia.

Upon his return to London in 2019, he was appointed as general manager at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower and oversaw the preparations for the property’s extensive renovation which commenced in September last year.

Commenting on this appointment, executive director of Iconic Luxury Hotels, Andrew Stembridge, said: “We are proud to welcome Ian Richardson to the Iconic Luxury Hotels team, overseeing the future growth and success of our special London neighbourhood hotel.

“Last November saw 11 Cadogan Gardens join the Relais & Châteaux family as the association’s only London property, and we are excited for Ian to further propel the property as it enters the new era post-pandemic.”