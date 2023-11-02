Heathrow Introduces 11 New Winter Routes

Passengers looking for some winter fun are spoilt for choice this year as 11 new airline routes open at Heathrow – including the UK’s only direct connection to Peru, more flights to ski destinations globally than any other UK airport and more competition on popular destinations like Dubai and the Maldives.

As we cruise into the winter season which officially starts 29 October, Heathrow passengers have more choice than ever before with the UK’s hub recently named the world’s most connected airport serving 239 destinations in 89 countries. Whether our passengers are looking for some winter sun in Dubai, or to discover a hidden gem in Turkmenistan, there really is something new for everyone to explore.

Ross Baker, Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are thrilled to see 11 new airline routes commencing at Heathrow this winter season. As our passenger numbers continue to grow, we are delighted to offer more winter sun options to destinations such as the Maldives and Turks and Caicos Islands. With more global ski destinations on offer than any other UK airport, passengers can enjoy even more choice this winter, with additions such as Turin and Salzburg. Our expanding route network also opens new opportunities for British travellers and businesses, with direct connections to Ashgabat and Lima. I am sure these new routes will prove popular this winter.”

Full list of new airline routes served from Heathrow below:

Lima – LATAM Airlines

Fancy visiting the ‘City of Kings’ this winter? Steeped in history, Peru’s capital city of Lima is home to the world’s smallest church and the tallest sand dunes in the world. This is the first direct connection from the UK, so this route not only offers opportunities for passengers, but it also opens a unique opportunity for businesses to trade directly. As of the 2 December, flights will be available from Terminal 3.

Salzburg – Lufthansa

Salzburg joins Vienna and Innsbruck as our third Austrian destination. This beautiful city is the not just the gateway to the Alps, but the gateway to some of Austria’s best ski resorts. With 66 ski resorts in the state of Salzburg, ski lovers are spoilt for choice this winter. It also the birthplace of Mozart and the home of the ‘Sound of Music.’ If you’d like to be inspired this winter, jump on a plane at Terminal 2 from the 16 December.

Friedrichshafen – Lufthansa

Last year, 3.6m passengers flew between Heathrow and Germany. Lake Constance is a must see if you’re planning a visit to Friedrichshafen this winter. At 40 miles long and 8 miles wide, this giant lake takes the award for largest inland body of water in Germany. If you’d like to see for yourself, get to Terminal 2 from the 16 December.

Dubai – Virgin Atlantic

If you’re looking for the ideal combination of fewer crowds and pleasant weather, the best time for sightseeing in Dubai is between mid-November and early December. With average temperatures of 25 C, you could be up the Burj Khalifa without breaking sweat! Dubai is our second most popular destination, surpassed only by New York. In 2022, over 1 million passengers flew to Dubai. As of the 28 October, there will be even more opportunity to enjoy Dubai, as Virgin Atlantic are taking sun seekers to the iconic destination from Terminal 3.

Maldives – Virgin Atlantic

From the crystal-clear waters to the pristine beaches, the natural beauty of Maldives is simply out of this world. Famed for its wide spectrum of marine life, it really is the perfect winter sun getaway. Pack your bags and get straight to Terminal 3. Flights are available now.

Turks and Caicos – Virgin Atlantic

Turks and Caicos is the 11th Caribbean Island directly connected to Heathrow. It is home to the third largest barrier reef system in the world. For those who love to explore under water, from the 4 November, you can. First stop, Terminal 3.

Riga – British Airways

Home to the world’s first Christmas Tree, Riga really is the perfect destination for a seasonal getaway. It is also the first time Heathrow have flown directly to Latvia since 2006! From the 29 October, flights are available in Terminal 5.

Belgrade – British Airways

Visit one of the oldest cities in Europe this winter. With history dating back over 7000 years, now is the perfect time to make your own memories in the capital of Serbia. Start planning now, as British Airways have flights leaving on the 31 October in Terminal 5.

Cologne – British Airways

Cologne is the second German city on the list. Its Cathedral is the city’s most famous landmark and one of the most visited sites in Germany. Construction of the Gothic church started in 1248 and took more than 600 years to finish. It must be worth a visit. From the 30 October, you can. Flights are available from Terminal 5.

Turin – British Airways

Visit the ‘City of Magic’ this winter and immerse yourself in the myths, legends and ancient beliefs of this historic city. Turin is one of ten Italian destinations served at Heathrow. From 10 December, catch a flight in Terminal 5.

Ashgabat – Turkmenistan Airlines

Last but not least, this new route is Heathrow’s first connection to Turkmenistan since 2019. The capital of Turkmenistan is known for its beautiful white marble buildings and its love for horses. From the 4 November, starting in Terminal 4, you can explore the city yourself.