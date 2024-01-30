Heathrow Airport Teams Up with British Fashion Council for Exclusive Designer Tote Bag Collection

Heathrow has announced a new partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) ahead of London Fashion Week, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the BFC NEWGEN initiative. Limited-edition commemorative bags designed by some of BFC NEWGEN’s most famous alumni have been unveiled at the airport and will be available to passengers travelling through Heathrow throughout 2024.

While stocks last, passengers flying from Heathrow this year will have the opportunity to pick up the exclusive products designed by some of the most exciting names in fashion. Designers, Ahluwalia, Giles Deacon, ROKSANDA, Christopher Kane, ERDEM, Mary Katrantzou and Halpern, have each donated a unique print for the range of bags. Setting the stage for London Fashion Week (16 February – 20 February), the brand-new range is available now from experiential retail pop-ups and shops across Heathrow, including Harrods, Case, WHSmith and World Duty Free.

Available exclusively at Heathrow, the new line of products has been designed by previous recipients of the BFC NEWGEN initiative, which has nurtured and promoted emerging fashion talent since its establishment in 1993. The BFC NEWGEN 30 commemorative bags range from £9.99 to £70.00, and a percentage of each purchase will be donated to the BFC Foundation, which plays a pivotal role in supporting the next generation of creative talent in the UK fashion industry.

Every bag in the collection has been produced by Bags of Ethics, using sustainably sourced cotton, through an ethical supply chain. The Cultural Collaboration between Heathrow and the BFC aims to bring together the worlds of fashion, travel, and sustainability.

To launch the new range, Heathrow is offering passengers the opportunity to experience a first glimpse of cutting-edge fashion as it hits runways this season. One lucky competition winner and a friend will enjoy behind-the-scenes access to a London Fashion Week show in September and an overnight stay at Treehouse London.

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow, commented: “Heathrow is proud to have collaborated with the British Fashion Council on this project, and to be using our platform to showcase the work of emerging fashion designers to travellers from all over the world. Passengers visiting Heathrow this year will be able to take part in celebrating London Fashion Week, with access to exclusive new products from creatives at the forefront of design, as well as those working to make the fashion industry more sustainable.”

Over the past 30 years, BFC NEWGEN has provided support to more than 300 designers, including Alexander McQueen and Christopher Kane, helping to propel them onto the global stage. BFC NEWGEN offers designers the opportunity to showcase and develop their collections at London Fashion Week, as well as expert mentoring and financial support to future-proof their businesses. The BFC is celebrating 30 years since the launch of the initiative with an exhibition at the Design Museum. REBEL: 30 years of London Fashion sponsored by Alexander McQueen is open now, until 11 February 2024.

To learn more about Heathrow’s collaboration with the British Fashion Council and to find out how to win backstage tickets to London Fashion Week, visit: www.Heathrow.com/Fashion