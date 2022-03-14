Qatar Airways to return to Windhoek in June

Qatar Airways will resume service to the Namibian capital, Windhoek, from June 25th as part of its largest ever African schedule.

With more than 200 weekly flights to 31 gateways across Africa following this launch, the Windhoek route will offer seamless connectivity to almost 150 destinations.

The national carrier of Qatar will operate three weekly non-stop flights to and from Windhoek via Hamad International Airport (HIA).

The route will be flown by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “This resumption demonstrates the strong ties between Doha and Namibia, with Qatar Airways enjoying an increasingly robust presence across the African continent, supporting economies and the ongoing recovery of the travel industry in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reinstating flights from Windhoek to Doha will not only ensure Qatar Airways is best-placed to meet the increasing demand for travel in Southern Africa, it will also enable an even greater number of our valued passengers in Africa to experience our signature five-star service on board.”

From the sand seas of the Namib Desert where the tallest dunes in the world reside, to the awe-inspiring Fish River Canyon, Namibia holds an array of gravel plains, rolling hills and diamond-rich coastal deserts.

The country is also known for its stunning landscapes offering passengers the chance to explore some of the most impressive geographical features in Africa, including the Skeleton Coast.

Qatar Airways flight QR1373, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 01:45, arriving at 09:50 to Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Flight QR1374 will depart from Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:20, and arrive to Hamad International Airport at 23:00.