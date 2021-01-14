Ace Hotel Brooklyn set to welcome first guests

Ace Hotel Brooklyn is set to open in the late spring.

Designed from the ground up in partnership with long-time Ace collaborators Roman and Williams, who shaped both the building and the interiors, the property has 287-rooms.

Located in Boerum Hill, the hotel is on the cusp of downtown Brooklyn.

“We’ve been building toward Ace Brooklyn for years; the entire city has reimagined itself several times over since we started.

“That’s exactly the spirit we’ve worked to mirror in every corner of our new home — the inexhaustible ingenuity that stands as the borough’s only constant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re lucky enough to have landed at the junction of so many rich and inspiring neighbourhoods, and hope to provide a new and inviting sense of place for our guests and neighbours to call home,” said Brad Wilson, president, Ace Hotel Group.

Open, spacious and welcoming, the hotel’s design nods to Brooklyn’s complex fabric of communal and creative spaces, with an animated public lobby and indoor-outdoor portals that ease into the city’s edges.

The guest rooms pair floor-to-ceiling windows with original artwork by local fibre and textile artists — with some higher floors offering a 360º panorama of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Statue of Liberty.