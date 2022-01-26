British Airways prepares for Terminal 8 move at JFK

American Airlines and British Airways have confirmed plans to overhaul Terminal 8 at JFK Airport in New York.

Both carriers will co-locate operations to the facility in December this year.

Enabled by a $400 million investment to redevelop, expand and enhance the terminal, the move will bring the Atlantic joint business partners closer together.

“American is eager to welcome British Airways to their new home at JFK,” said American chief customer officer, Alison Taylor.

“Their move to Terminal 8 further deepens our longstanding partnership and makes it easier than ever for customers traveling between New York and London or onward across our global networks.”

American and British Airways were the first carriers to begin redevelopment efforts at JFK.

The broke ground in January 2020 on five new widebody gates, four new widebody hardstand parking positions, an enhanced baggage handling system, new customer amenities and expanded premium guest offerings — including approximately 130,000 square feet of new and renovated terminal space.

Tom Stevens, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “New York holds a special place in our heart as one of our most well-loved and important destinations.

“Our move to the redeveloped and expanded Terminal 8 will bring a range of benefits for our customers, including a better transfer experience, enabling them to travel to more than 30 destinations across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America with American Airlines.”

British Airways will remain in Terminal 7 until December.

When complete later this year, premium customers traveling on both airlines and other oneworld partners will have access to a reimagined journey through JFK depicted by newly released artist illustrations.

Once through security, three distinctive custom lounges combining the best of both brands will provide a refined, welcoming pre-flight experience for select guests based on cabin of travel and loyalty program status.

The expanded premium lounge offerings will incorporate seating for approximately 1,000 of American and British Airways’ most loyal customers.

Each lounge has been designed with original high-end finishes — evoking a unique sense of space while elevating the experience and service offered to every guest.