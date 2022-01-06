LOT to relaunch summer New York connection

Polish airline LOT has announced that it will re-launch direct flights between Budapest and New York from June.

The route, which was temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had been very popular with passengers.

From the summer, New York will be accessible again onboard a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which will operate three times weekly.

LOT Polish Airlines launched its Budapest-New York direct flight in early 2018, which operated continuously between the two cities.

However, the coronavirus pandemic affected long-haul flights the most, and the route had to be temporarily suspended due to the restrictions imposed during the first wave.

Michał Fijoł, chief commercial officer, LOT Polish Airlines, commented: “Despite the difficult times we are facing, LOT looks for every opportunity to grow.

“Resuming non-stop service from Budapest to New York, we underline our commitment to the Hungarian market, and we believe in its perspectives.

“We look forward to welcoming our Hungarian guests on board our comfortable Dreamliners again.

“Thank you for being with us before the pandemic and welcome back under our wings!”

The re-launch of the popular overseas route, which is in high demand among Hungarian travellers, will again ensure a direct connection for families and friends after a break of nearly two years, with the exception of four temporary flights last Christmas, and will also make business trips and city breaks easier.

Additionally, the restarted LOT service is not only important for passenger traffic, but will also carry up to 12 tons of cargo in both directions.