Rosewood Rome pencilled in for 2023 opening

Rosewood Hotels has been appointed by real estate firm Antirion SGR to manage Rosewood Rome, which will open in 2023 in the heart of the capital city.

Located in the former headquarters of Italy’s Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), the property will overlook the Via Veneto.

Extending an entire block, Rosewood Rome will encompass three historic buildings, each of which were originally built in the early 1900s.

The crown jewel of the project will be the reimagination of the former BNL headquarters, the main unit of the development that was initially designed by renowned Italian architect and urban planner Marcello Piacentini.

The property’s transformation will be managed by Colliers International, led by Texas-based architecture firm, Jacobs, and Australian interior design firm, BAR Studio to build upon Piacentini’s legacy and pay homage to the property’s roots as an exemplar of modernist Italian architecture.

The design will take influence from the hotel’s location overlooking Via Veneto, one of Rome’s most elegant streets and a symbol of the celebrated Federico Fellini film, La Dolce Vita, with elegant interiors that blend timeless style with contemporary comforts.

“Over the last several years, we have been searching for the right opportunities to evolve our European footprint and bring the Rosewood brand to new corners of the continent,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“As one of Italy’s most vibrant cities with an undoubtedly rich legacy and charming character, Rome has long been at the top of the list of priority destinations in which to set the Rosewood flag, and we’re thrilled to be working with our partners at Antirion SGR on this project that will surely set a new standard for luxury lifestyle experiences in Rome.”

Upon completion, Rosewood Rome will offer 157 accommodations, including 44 suites.

Home to three dining outlets, including a contemporary Italian bistro, a lobby bar and café and a rooftop bar with a terrace with sweeping views of the city, the hotel will serve as a luxurious escape for locals and visitors alike.