NYC & Comapny announces key staff promotions

NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon has announced three recent promotions at NYC & Company, including an addition to the C-Suite, an update on the Executive Leadership team, and an addition to the Senior Leadership team.

Natalie Koepff, who joined the organization in 2008 has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In her capacity, she will continue her role as General Counsel at NYC & Company along with overseeing operations at the organization. Rondel Holder, who joined NYC & Company in late 2020, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Content and Diversity Initiatives. In his role, he will continue to lead the content strategy for the company along with addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts across company functions including marketing, tourism, convention development, and more. Janette Roush, who joined NYC & Company in 2018, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing & Digital. In her role, she will continue to develop marketing strategies for the company along with overseeing digital growth efforts.

“As our tourism recovery continues to take shape, I am so proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Natalie Koepff, Janette Roush and Rondel Holder,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “Each have played a key role in shaping the success of NYC & Company now and will into the future, and I thank them for their important contributions and leadership.”

More background on the new appointments:

Natalie Koepff, who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, recently served as General Counsel and EVP of Legal & Business Affairs at NYC & Company. In her new role, Natalie will continue as General Counsel, and oversee daily business operations of the organization, working closely with department heads and supervisors to support the day-to-day activities at the company. Prior to joining NYC & Company’s legal team in 2008, Koepff was on the legal team at Constituency Management Group (CMG), a part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, in their Business and Legal Affairs Department, offering clients integrated services in a full range of marketing communications disciplines.



Janette Roush, who was promoted to Executive Vice President, Marketing & Digital, recently served as Executive Vice President, Marketing at NYC & Company. Janette will now lead the Company’s marketing and digital divisions. She will continue to oversee the organization’s domestic and international promotional campaigns, B2B marketing for the travel trade and meeting planners, partnerships, and promotional strategy for the Company’s tentpole campaigns including NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week. In her new role, Janette will now also oversee the organization’s paid media strategy, digital initiatives, and media insights to raise the profile of the City and inspire visitation to the five boroughs. Prior to joining NYC & Company, Janette spent over two decades marketing Broadway at organizations such as Broadway.com and AKA, a global leader in entertainment advertising and strategy.



Rondel Holder, who was promoted to Senior Vice President, Content and Diversity Initiatives, recently served as Vice President, Creative Director at NYC & Company. Rondel will continue to lead content strategy at the Company along with addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts across company functions including marketing, tourism, convention development, and more. Prior to joining NYC & Company in 2020, Holder served as Head of Production & Execution, Marketing at Essence Communications Inc. where he oversaw execution of branded videos and videos series, sponsored digital content, influencer marketing, and more.

