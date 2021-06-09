ABTA confirms speaker line-up for Travel Matters

The annual Travel Matters conference from ABTA has confirmed a line-up of speakers from the worlds of politics, policy and tourism.

The event will be brought to delegates virtually on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Now in its eleventh year, this will be the first Travel Matters conference since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Under the theme, ‘Politics and Policies: An Agenda for Recovery,’ the conference will explore the policies that are shaping the travel landscape, what the industry can learn from the upheaval of the past year what is needed from Government to rebuild travel in the medium term.

Confirmed speakers to date include:

Mark Tanzer, chief executive, ABTA.

Robert Courts, minister for aviation, maritime and security, department for transport.

Stephen Hillier, chair, Civil Aviation Authority.

The event is attended by chief executives and senior directors from the travel and tourism industry, political figures, government stakeholders and national and travel trade media representatives.

For this event, ABTA members are invited to register free of charge.

The event will be streamed via a customised digital platform and moderated by LBC’s Tom Swarbrick from a studio in central London.

Tanzer said: “This year’s Travel Matters conference comes at one of the most crucial times in the history of the travel industry, as we take the first steps on the road to recovery from the deepest crisis that our industry has ever faced.

“We’re offering free places for our members for this year’s event so we hope they will be able to join us as we discuss how to rebuild travel effectively, restore consumer confidence in travel and build a strong foundation for future challenges.”

More Information

Pre-registration is essential as places are limited.

For more information and to register, visit the official website.