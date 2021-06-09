Tapestry Collection by Hilton makes European debut

Hilton has welcomed the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Europe with the opening of Atocha Hotel Madrid.

Embracing the distinct culture of their local neighbourhoods, the hotel joins a global portfolio of almost 60 Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties, providing the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel.

In the coming months, the brand will continue its European expansion with the opening of Hotel Camille Paris Gare de Lyon, Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees, Se Catedral Hotel Porto and the Samuel Ryder Hotel St Albans.

Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton said: “This summer marks the arrival of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, our newest brand in Europe.

“With stunning new properties planned in Spain, France, Portugal and the UK, adventurous travellers can enjoy unique experiences across some of the most iconic cities in Europe.

“The hotels are among 40 new openings under Hilton brands planned in Europe before the end of the year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests as international travel resumes.”

Steeped in local history, the 46-room Atocha Hotel Madrid, which is now open, takes its inspiration from esparto – or atocha – grass weaving – a technique traditionally used for basketry in southern Spain.

The hotel is the perfect home away from home for guests keen to explore Spain’s capital, located just a short walk from some of the most famous landmarks in Spain, including the museums that form Madrid’s Golden Triangle of Art – the Museo del Prado, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza and Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía.

Fans of historical architecture will appreciate nearby Palacio de Cristal, located in the middle of Buen Retiro Park, Plaza Mayor and the Royal Palace of Madrid.