7Pines Resort Sardinia on track for summer opening

Hyatt has unveiled plans for its first hotel in Sardinia, 7Pines Resort Sardinia.

The property is expected to open in July.

The luxury beachfront resort is ideally located in Baja Sardinia, within the neighbourhood of Porto Cervo.

It is surrounded by 15 hectares of untouched coastline and nature reserve, and just a stone’s throw away from Costa Smeralda – one of the most sought-after spots on the Sardinian north coast.

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts and residences that are all individual at heart, yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location.

The 76-room 7Pines Resort Sardinia, part of Destination by Hyatt is perfectly situated overlooking the archipelago of La Maddalena, offering one main private beach as well as four secluded coves, all with unbeatable sunset views.

It will be the first Hyatt affiliated hotel on Sardinia, and the second Destination by Hyatt in Europe, joining 7Pines Resort Ibiza.

“The new 7Pines Resort in Sardinia is 12.18.’s second collaboration with Hyatt, which we see as one of the market leaders for luxury hotels.

“The Destination by Hyatt brand aligns perfectly with the 7Pines Resorts brand values, and being part of this brand portfolio represents an important milestone for the expansion of the 7Pines brand,” said Jörg Lindner, managing director at 12.18. group.

“7Pines Resort Ibiza opened last summer under the Destination by Hyatt brand and we have already seen tremendous results after only one season.

“We are thrilled to work again with Hyatt as we see enormous potential and value.”