Heathrow latest to launch recruitment drive

Thousands of new recruits will have the chance to grow their careers at Heathrow airport as a new recruitment drive takes off ahead of the summer.

Vacancies are available across the vast network of companies that operate at the airport.

From the service and hospitality teams who make every journey memorable, to aviation and logistics roles vital to keeping the airport moving, there are plenty of opportunities for anyone looking to play their part in the recovery of the busiest airport in the UK.

There are a wide variety of opportunities for people to start or grow their career at Heathrow.

These include apprenticeships and entry-level roles, as well as more technical positions in areas such as airfield operations, driving and engineering.

Hundreds of vacancies are already advertised on the Heathrow Academy website – including positions in Border Force and Heathrow Security.

Many more roles will be going live in the coming months.

Heathrow chief people officer, Paula Stannett, said: “A job at Heathrow is an opportunity to work at one of the most exciting and dynamic places in the country.

“We can’t wait to welcome more passengers back this summer.

“To get ready, we’re building our team of dedicated colleagues who love making a difference to our passengers every day.

“Together you can help us get people back to the things that matter most – visiting family and friends abroad, falling in love with travel again and connecting their business with global markets.”

While the airport community must ramp up now to meet expected summer demand, passenger numbers for 2022 are estimated to be just over half of the record-breaking 81 million passengers seen in 2019.

There are many opportunities for career development within the airport community, often beginning with pre-employment training.

More Information

To find out more about current vacancies and the support on offer to those looking to gain employment across Heathrow visit the official website.