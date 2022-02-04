Wilson takes up new Hilton leadership role

Hilton has announced the appointment of Pauline Wilson to the role of vice president, focused service operations, EMEA.

The role has direct responsibility for 60 Hilton-managed hotels in the group’s focused service portfolio, which includes the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands.

Wilson has more than 25 years’ experience as a leader in the travel industry.

Before Hilton, she held a number of senior roles, most recently at Virgin Atlantic Holidays, as vice president product and operations, and prior to that she was at Tui, Thomson Holidays.

Since joining, Wilson has spent time immersing herself in the hotel group’s focused service hotels.

She took on the role from Alexandra Murray, who is remaining in the Hilton group to lead Hilton hotels in south-east Asia.

The appointment comes at a time of significant growth for the focused service brand at Hilton, with current pipeline plans set to grow its focused service presence in EMEA by more than 65 per cent over the next five years, including a further six due to open this year.

Among this growth is Hilton’s debut at the UK’s premier motor racing venue, Silverstone, where it will be opening a Hilton Garden Inn.

Wilson said “This is an exciting time to be in the hospitality industry, with an unmistakable appetite for travel returning across our region.

“And it is a particularly rewarding time to be joining our focused service team, where we have such significant and interesting growth plans.”