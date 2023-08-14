Exploring the Wonders of Northern Ireland with Finn McCool’s Tours

Northern Ireland is a land of remarkable beauty, steeped in history and folklore. It’s a place where dramatic landscapes, ancient legends, and vibrant culture converge to create an unforgettable travel experience. One way to truly immerse yourself in this captivating region is by embarking on a journey with Finn McCool’s Tours. In this in-depth article, we’ll delve into the world of Finn McCool’s Tours, uncovering what makes them so special and why they should be on your travel itinerary.

The Legend of Finn McCool

Before we dive into the tours themselves, it’s essential to understand the significance of the name “Finn McCool.” Finn McCool, or Fionn mac Cumhaill in Irish Gaelic, is a mythical Irish warrior and giant. He is the central character in a cycle of folklore known as the Fenian Cycle. Finn McCool is renowned for his incredible strength, wisdom, and adventures, making him a fitting namesake for a tour company that explores the wonders of Ireland.

The Company’s Philosophy

Finn McCool’s Tours, founded with a passion for sharing the beauty and history of Northern Ireland, is guided by a strong set of principles:

Local Expertise: The company’s guides are passionate and knowledgeable about the region. They bring the history, legends, and culture of Northern Ireland to life, providing guests with a deeper understanding of the places they visit.

Sustainability: Finn McCool’s Tours is committed to responsible tourism. They strive to minimize their environmental impact by reducing waste, supporting local businesses, and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Small Group Tours: To ensure a personalized and immersive experience, the company keeps its tour groups small. This allows guests to connect more deeply with the landscape and their fellow travelers.

Exploring the Tours

Finn McCool’s Tours offer a range of captivating experiences that take you through the heart of Northern Ireland. Here are some of their most popular tours:

Giants Causeway and Antrim Coast Tour: This tour is a must for anyone visiting Northern Ireland. You’ll journey along the stunning Antrim Coast, stopping at Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and Dunluce Castle before arriving at the awe-inspiring Giant’s Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, you’ll learn about the mythical origins of these unique hexagonal basalt columns.

Belfast City and Titanic Tour: Dive into the vibrant capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, and explore its rich history and culture. Visit the Titanic Belfast museum, dedicated to the ill-fated RMS Titanic, and take a city tour to learn about Belfast’s tumultuous past and remarkable resurgence.

Game of Thrones Tours: Northern Ireland served as the backdrop for many iconic scenes in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. Finn McCool’s Tours offers themed tours that take you to the locations where your favorite characters roamed, such as the Dark Hedges, Ballintoy Harbour, and Castle Ward.

Derry/Londonderry and Giant’s Causeway Tour: Discover the historic city of Derry, also known as Londonderry, famous for its centuries-old walls. This tour combines a visit to this cultural hub with a trip to the Giant’s Causeway, providing a comprehensive Northern Ireland experience.

Customer Reviews

Finn McCool’s Tours consistently receives glowing reviews from travelers who appreciate their commitment to quality and authenticity. Guests often praise the knowledgeable guides who share captivating stories and create a friendly and inclusive atmosphere. The small group sizes also receive acclaim for allowing a more personalized experience.



Exploring Northern Ireland with Finn McCool’s Tours is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchanting landscapes, rich history, and enduring legends of this captivating region. With a commitment to sustainability, local expertise, and small group tours, Finn McCool’s Tours ensures that every guest has an unforgettable and authentic experience. So, whether you’re drawn to the geological marvels of the Giant’s Causeway, the history of Belfast, or the magic of Game of Thrones, these tours offer a window into the soul of Northern Ireland, making them an essential part of any visit to this remarkable land.

And if reviews like these aren’t enough, the company has been nominated in this year’s World Travel Awards for Ireland’s Leading Tour Operator at the European Awards Gala Ceremony to be held on the 29th of this month in Batumi Georgia, we wish them every success.

For more information on what they can offer you visit https://www.finnmccoolstours.com/