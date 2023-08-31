The Success Story of Luttrellstown Castle Resort: A Truly Stunning Experience

Nestled amidst the lush greenery of County Dublin, Ireland, Luttrellstown Castle Resort stands as a testament to luxury, history, and remarkable success. This magnificent castle, dating back to the 15th century, has been meticulously restored and transformed into a world-class destination that offers a unique blend of heritage, opulence, and modern amenities and now nominated for Europe’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2023 in the forthcoming European Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards.

A Rich History

Luttrellstown Castle has a storied past that adds depth and character to the resort’s appeal. Originally built in the 15th century, it was once the private residence of the influential Luttrell family. Over the centuries, the castle witnessed numerous historical events and underwent various transformations. Today, it stands as a symbol of Ireland’s rich heritage, with its striking architecture and lush grounds providing a glimpse into the country’s past.

Transformation into a Luxury Resort

The turning point in Luttrellstown Castle’s history came in the 21st century when it was transformed into a luxurious resort. The visionary team behind this transformation recognized the castle’s potential to become a world-class destination, and they spared no effort in restoring its grandeur and infusing it with modern amenities. The result is a resort that seamlessly blends history with luxury, offering guests a truly unique experience.

Exceptional Accommodations

One of the key factors contributing to the success of Luttrellstown Castle Resort is its exceptional accommodations. Guests can choose from a range of luxurious options, including the castle itself, as well as several charming lodges and cottages scattered across the estate. Each accommodation is meticulously designed, offering a blend of historical charm and modern comfort. Whether staying in the castle’s opulent suites or one of the private cottages, guests are treated to an unforgettable experience.

Impeccable Service

The staff at Luttrellstown Castle Resort are known for their impeccable service. They go above and beyond to ensure that every guest’s needs are met, providing a personalized and memorable stay. From arranging special events and activities to attending to every detail, the dedicated team at the resort plays a crucial role in creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Gourmet Dining

Culinary excellence is another hallmark of Luttrellstown Castle Resort’s success. The resort boasts several dining options, including The Van Stry Restaurant, which offers a delightful blend of Irish and international cuisine. Guests can savor exquisite meals prepared by talented chefs in an elegant and historic setting, making each dining experience truly exceptional.

Versatile Event Spaces

Luttrellstown Castle Resort is not just a place to stay; it’s also a premier venue for weddings, corporate events, and special celebrations. Its versatile event spaces, including the historic Castle Ballroom and picturesque outdoor locations, provide the perfect backdrop for memorable occasions. The resort’s ability to host a wide range of events has contributed significantly to its popularity and success. They say home is where the heart is and there can be nothing more special than giving your heart to your one true love, in a truly special home. Offered for hire on an exclusive basis, Luttrellstown Castle is more than just a wedding venue, it is the original 15th century abode of the Luttrell Family and a unique, luxurious, fairy-tale setting for your special day.

When it comes to making memories with your wedding photographer, their expansive private parklands are filled with spectacular scenery for the perfect shot. While inside this historic setting, there are an endless number of artistic masterpieces, ornate furnishings and luxurious corners to set yourself up to capture a very special moment.

It is no surprise therefore that the resort has been nominated for Europe’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort in the forthcoming 2023 World Travel Awards.

Amenities and Activities

The resort’s success is further bolstered by its array of amenities and activities. Guests can enjoy leisurely strolls through the beautifully landscaped gardens, play a round of golf on the championship course, or partake in a variety of outdoor pursuits. The spa and wellness center offer relaxation and rejuvenation, ensuring that guests leave feeling refreshed and pampered.



Luttrellstown Castle Resort is a shining example of the successful transformation of a historic landmark into a world-class destination. Its rich history, exceptional accommodations, impeccable service, gourmet dining, versatile event spaces, and a wide range of amenities and activities have all contributed to its stunning success. Whether you’re seeking a luxurious getaway, a fairytale wedding venue, or a unique setting for a corporate event, Luttrellstown Castle Resort continues to capture the hearts of visitors from around the world, promising a truly unforgettable experience in the heart of Ireland.

For more information on this truly amazing resort visit https://www.luttrellstowncastle.com/weddings/