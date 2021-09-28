Breaking Travel News investigates: Take a virtual tour of Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Breaking Travel News has been taking a look at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites.

Earlier this week we took a tour of the one-of-a-kind property, showcasing what is on offer.

Today we met with Murat Zorlu, general manager of the hotel, for an interview to discover more about it.

Now we have partnered with our sister organisation – Virtual World - to dive even deeper.

Keep reading for a 3D tour of the Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, showcasing the very best of what is on offer.

We start in the lobby, the beating heart of Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites.

Here guests are welcomed to the property, orientated to the many options on offer and dispatched to their accommodations where they can begin enjoying their holiday.

Of course, there are many types of room on offer, and here we take a look at some of the most popular.

Each generously proportioned Deluxe Room provides a beautiful home in Dubai, with a king or twin beds, offering an oasis of serenity from the world, courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The extra-spacious 65m² Premium Rooms offer a sea or garden view, again with a king or twin beds.

Each has a marble bathroom with a deep-soak bathtub and standalone rainfall shower, as well as a lounge area with executive writing desk.

In the Junior Suite guests can enjoy absolute comfort and luxury.

With a lavishly decorated living room, separate from the bedroom, there is a chance to enjoy sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah or the beautiful gardens surrounding the resort.

Guests can enjoy superior comfort in the Senior Suite, featuring panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah from its floor-to-ceiling windows.

The spacious living room features a business desk - perfect for those looking for an office away from work.

With panoramic backdrop of the glittering Dubai skyline from all principal rooms, the Two-Bedroom Suites ensure a deluxe holiday experience in a luxurious resort on Palm Jumeirah.

The Two-Bedroom Family Suite has ample natural light, with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The living area has a lounger, armchairs and a dining table, while the bathrooms feature a tub, a glassed-in shower and a vanity.

Enjoy the Dubai skyline from the balcony.

Experience the sumptuous King Suite, featuring all the space, comfort and luxury you could ever imagine.

Enjoy a stunning vista of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf from one of the highest vantage points in a modern and stylishly decorated suite.

The Grand King Suite features three spacious bedrooms, direct elevator access, floor-to-ceiling windows with a 360° panorama of Palm Jumeirah and the city skyline.

There is also an expansive terrace with a lounge area and a Jacuzzi.

Spacious and exceedingly comfortable, the Three-Bedroom Family Suite welcomes you after a day of activities.

The living area includes a sitting room with sofa and armchairs, while the bathrooms have a tub and a glassed-in shower.

The balcony comes with two sitting areas.

The Four-Bedroom Pool Suite provides exclusivity for a relaxing holiday.

Large living and dining areas can accommodate eight guests.

The stunning bathrooms house a deep-soak tub and walk-in shower.

Other features include a terrace, private pool & BBQ area.

The Four-Bedroom Penthouse Suite makes you feel right at home.

Large living and dining areas can accommodate eight guests, while the bathrooms house a deep-soak tub and walk-in shower.

Other features include sitting area in bedrooms, balcony and Jacuzzi.

Finally, the Five-Bedroom Pool Suite offers the most luxurious of experiences.

Five bedrooms each with marble bathroom and sitting area come in addition to living space with sitting rooms.

Dining space can sit up to ten guests.

Of course, with an all-inclusive property, fine-dining is a must.

Toro Loco Steakhouse is right at the heart of the offering, appeasing the inner carnivore.

Wagyu, Argentinian and United States steaks are all on offer here, as well as Canadian dry-aged beef – a must for any visit.

Turquoise Restaurant offers an open buffet concept, showcasing grilled specialities and new favourites.

The restaurant simply serves the finest Turkish specialities, harkening back to the sumptuous feasts of the Ottoman Empire.

L’Olivo is perfect for a romantic escape.

Staffed by an award-winning team, the secluded spot provides a delectable choice of Italian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Set along the Arabian Gulf, Aqua And More offers mesmerising views over the Dubai skyline.

With a focus on Asian seafood, there is plenty to keep guests here all night.

The Turkish-inspired award-winning Anjana Spa at Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites offers a sanctuary for relaxation and wellbeing.

With a range of signature rituals dating back to the Ottoman Empire including the popular Turkish Hammam, each therapy is designed to elevate your senses, restore balance and bring harmony to your body, mind and spirit.

The beauty salon offers services ranging from haircuts, colouring and treatments, hair extensions, nail care, hair removal treatments and pampering facial and massage therapies for both ladies and gents.

The fully-equipped fitness centre features state-of-the-art exercise equipment as well as a studio for aerobics, yoga and private fitness sessions.

Personal trainers are on hand to help you get the best out of your daily workout routine.

If you are looking to host a memorable event in one of Palm Jumeirah’s most scenic locations, then the conference facilities at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offer the ideal solution.

Finally, as one of the most child-friendly hotels in Dubai, Rixos knows that happy children bring nothing but joy to parents.

At Rixos the Palm, little ones enjoy a thrilling holiday full of new friends, fun and games.

Activities available at Rixy Kids Club include magic shows, cooking classes, handicrafts, treasure hunts, beach and pool games, talent shows, and so much more.

The shaded kids pool features colourful slides and a tipping bucket for kids to have a splashing good time!

Find out more

Situated on the Palm Jumeirah, one of the largest man-made islands in the world, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

The utter seclusion offers guests the chance to commune with nature while creating lasting memories with family and friends.

The property has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website, or for bookings and enquiries .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .