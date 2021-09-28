Breaking Travel News interview: Murat Zorlu, General Manager, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is something of a trailblazer in the United Arab Emirates, bringing an all-inclusive product to a market that had previously lacked such an offering.

Over the past three years, the property has carved a distinct niche for itself on the tip of the Palm Jumeirah, welcoming guests to its luxury offering.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Murat Zorlu, general manager of the hotel, to find out the secrets behind its award-winning success.

Breaking Travel News: Dubai has widely been seen as a success in dealing with Covid-19 – with the tourism market now fully open. How has government action in containing the virus helped Rixos recover from the pandemic?

Murat Zorlu: Throughout the pandemic, the United Arab Emirates has been one of the most resilient countries in the face of changing Covid-19 variants, with the world’s highest vaccination rate and extensive, affordable testing.

Relaxed measures in Dubai have allowed the tourism and hospitality sector to bounce back, which has helped us achieve our figures pre-pandemic.

With the pandemic affecting the hospitality industries all around the globe, Rixos had to think outside the box, and we worked cohesively to ease the consequential effects of the pandemic with a swift move towards digital.

Having sought alternate revenues through diverse online streams, such as accor.com, has enabled us to generate a sum of US$9.7 million in the last ten months of 2021.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in the emirate right now – you are nearly at capacity here at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites right now, so is it fair to say the recovery is now well underway?

MZ: Things in Dubai have been rising since 2021, and Expo 2020 has helped maintain a steady increase in the footfall.

At Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, we are fortunate to be experiencing a high occupancy rate but are not surprised by the result.

We pride ourselves on reinventing what the all-inclusive concept experience should consist of and being the only resort in the emirate that offers a premium, incomparable product.

This helps us stay aligned with our projections and stand out from our competition.

BTN: Rixos is proud of its Turkish roots – what does Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offer that can be found nowhere else in Dubai?

MZ: We’ve tried to implement the rich culture of Turkish Hospitality across the property and a big pillar of that has been creating enjoyable activities for the entire family.

Our younger guests can take advantage of the Rixy Kids Club concept, which offers a dedicated place with endless fun activities.

This vivid children’s playground also has its pool, colourful slides, and tipping bucket, as well as Rixinema, ‘an indoor cinema’ and a first-in-market children’s amphitheatre.

To make the most of their experience at Rixy Kids Club, we’ve implemented ‘edutainment’ across our activities by creating specific programs and games tailored to certain subjects.

For guests seeking excitement, Exclusive Sports Club provides a variety of land and water sports including aqua leaping, antigravity yoga, and stand-up paddleboarding.

BTN: The property is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year – how has it changed over the past decade?

MZ: The Rixos group has been a luxury staple in the United Arab Emirates since 2012, with its first opening of Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

To implement genuine Rixos hospitality, the successful rebrand of Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites as an all-inclusive resort in 2019 paved the way for something completely new in Dubai.

Since then, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has been somewhat of an icon amongst the all-inclusive luxury concepts in the region.

The all-inclusive model has seen something of a renaissance, especially in this post-pandemic era.

We’re proud to be pioneers of the emirates’ first and only true all-inclusive concept.

We’ve work hard towards developing this concept year to year to adapt to the discerning traveller’s needs.

Today, this award-winning family beachfront resort is not only known for its iconic location, but it’s become the ultimate destination for gourmand enthusiasts, entertainment seekers, and wellness advocates for its premium food and beverage offerings and exceptional facilities.

BTN: The Palm Jumeirah seems to have fully come to fruition in the past few years – how do you stay ahead of the competition with many new hotels joining the market?

MZ: Rixos is a young and dynamic brand.

This freshness gives us a unique advantage when comparing us with more traditional brands.

We focus on trends that we think would become relevant and execute them before our competition.

This might mean a gluten-free corner in our all-day dining restaurant or your very own Netflix subscription in the comfort of your hotel room.

Maybe some educational kid’s activities for the little ones, or our regular morning SUP rides on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island.

It’s essential to anticipate what the guest might need or want before the trend even becomes noticeable.

BTN: You offer an all-inclusive concept, which is quite unusual for Dubai – what can you tell us about that?

MZ: Rixos Hotels have been pioneers in the all-inclusive holiday segment in its concept offering.

We take pride in our expertise in defining the all-inclusive concept to include a vibrant, luxurious setting in combination with limitless options for creating unique and meaningful experiences in bucket-list worthy destinations across the emirates.

Our concept allows guests to discover a new kind of family holiday which includes award-winning international cuisines, stylish scenic accommodations, energetic entertainment consisting of the Rixy Kids Club and Exclusive Sports Club, immersive spa experiences at Anjana Spa, and fun-packed activities for all ages.

Demanding travellers expect inspirational holiday experiences.

People want to fill their life with adventures and stories to tell, rather than having things to show.

At Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, we present multiple narratives to choose from to make their choice as easy and joyful as possible.

BTN: Rixos also has a number of other resorts here in Dubai – including Rixos Premium Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island – how is Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites thus able to cater to a wide range of markets?

MZ: We’ve initiated new implementations to acknowledge the market demand for value-added benefits while innovating and refining offerings to appeal to the modern traveller.

The resounding success of the resort’s Luxury Suite Collection is because of its ability to cater to guests’ current demand for inclusivity and privacy in this post-covid era.

Families of discerning taste flock to this destination to ensure safety and luxury: luxury in premium product offerings and security in service delivery and accommodations.

Today, guests can expect luxury inclusions more than ever, from the limitless premium offerings in the in-room minibar, upgraded premium beverage menu, designer bathroom amenities, high-speed Wi-Fi, enhanced amenities available across the hotel, and a wide array of activities with Rixy Kids Club and Exclusive Sports Club.

BTN: Finally, congratulations are in order – Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites was recognised as the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards last year. How will that help develop the brand?

MZ: These awards mean a lot to us as it shows the hard work and dedication of the entire team at the property to deliver exceptional experiences around-the-clock.

This kind of recognition helps shine a light on the property’s spectacular offerings, from world-class accommodations, premium gastronomy, and entertainment to the beautiful Anjana spa and wellness facilities.

