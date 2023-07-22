Breaking Travel News explores: Culinary highlights of the Palm Jumeirah

After a long day of taking the sun and drinking in the views, what better way to cap an evening in Dubai than at one of the finest restaurants on the Palm Jumeirah?

Here Breaking Travel News takes a tour of some of the best on offer.

Serafina Bar at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

One of the leading properties in Dubai, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers guests the chance to experience the tranquillity and beauty of Palm Jumeirah by day and the cosmopolitan glamour of the city by night.

The palatial hotel offers a blend of modern luxury, exceptional amenities and unparalleled service.

For the sophisticated palate, Serafina Bar offers a chance to watch the sun go down as you sample a selection of cocktails and small bites.

A range of fine cigars and premium spirits completes the offering.

Other dining options at the property include Lao, which is inspired by guests’ favourite comfort foods and classics.

The location serves the best of Asian home-style cooking with authentic spices, sauces and cooking techniques.

Guests can enjoy traditional dishes from across south-east Asia in a relaxed, yet vibrant bistro-style atmosphere.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is also recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Nobu by the Beach at Atlantis, the Royal

Atlantis, the Royal has made quite the splash since opening earlier this year.

On the culinary side, Nobu has launched its debut pool and beach club in Dubai, a haven of indulgent relaxation.

Lounge in your private cabana, sip on a signature cocktail and let the live music pulsate through you.

The concise menu of inventive Japanese-Peruvian bites, sharing platters and signature dishes promise to deliver on all your Nobu expectations.

Explore exquisite culinary masterpieces, bespoke service and laidback live entertainment in interiors inspired by Japanese architecture and the oceanfront location.

In celebration of its well-received opening, Atlantis, the Royal will this year welcome the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony on October 15th.

Dinner at Heston Blumenthal at Atlantis, the Royal

Also at Atlantis, the Royal is the Michelin-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal restaurant.

The location offers diners a cutting-edge take on historic British cuisine dating back to the 1300s.

A rare gem for seasoned gastronomes and connoisseurs, this unique and stunning restaurant takes you on a delightful promenade through the kitchens of medieval Britain through contemporary eyes.

Blumenthal embarked on a journey to create a menu that transports historical discoveries and fascinations into a new and evolving modern dining experience.

His iconic and signature dishes such as the Meat Fruit, a playful mandarin and chicken liver parfait, and jovially named Tipsy Cake, a spit roast pineapple dessert circa 1810, are world-renowned.

Cordelia at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm

Featuring natural sophistication, creative mixology and time-honoured traditions, guests can indulge in impeccable cuisine and an immersive wine selection at Cordelia.

Enjoy afternoon tea, where guests can relish luxurious pastries paired with an exquisite selection of teas.

At the St. Regis Bar, guests savour the signature Bloody Mary, and the Dip Pool Bar offers poolside beverages and bites.

As the day transitions into evening, the signature Evening Ritual takes place at the St. Regis Bar with the sabering of champagne.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm was honoured with the title of Middle East’s Leading Landmark Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Toro Loco Steakhouse at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a multi-awarded family beach destination situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

The beach resort offers panoramic views of the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic skyscrapers of Dubai, the shimmering skyline of Dubai Marina and the remarkable lagoons and architecture of Palm Jumeirah itself.

Situated on the eastern side of the Palm Jumeirah Crescent, the unique architecture of the resort is designed to ensure the entire resort has spectacular, unparalleled views.

At the centre of it all, Toro Loco Steakhouse has calved out a name for itself as one of the most attractive dining locations on the Palm.

Here, guests can appease their inner carnivore with a variety of wagyu, Argentinian, United States Angus and Canadian dry-aged beef, all grilled or prepared to perfection.

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is considered the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Luchador at Aloft Palm Jumeirah

Luchador serves authentic Mexican food with a modern touch using key ingredients all imported from Mexico.

The beverage menu combines traditional margaritas and tequila, while it is also famous for its flamboyant and outrageous mixology.

The restaurant is located at Aloft Palm Jumeirah, a hip four-star hotel on the Palm Jumeirah archipelago.

The hotel offers easy-breezy access to the Arabian Gulf, malls and world-renowned attractions and is 40 kilometres away from the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Seagrill Restaurant at Fairmont the Palm

Finally, Fairmont the Palm offers guests a chance to escape to an Arabian-style sanctuary where the essence of the language is soulful hospitality.

Find yourself in the heart of the awe-inspiring Palm Jumeirah where you can savour sunsets and enjoy breath-taking views of Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf.

For fine-dining, Seagrill Restaurant is a modern Mediterranean bistro with breath-taking sea views and delectable food, from fresh seafood to prime meats, platters and tender grill favourites.

Dine in the romantic restaurant, cosy up next to the authentic wood burning BBQ pit with grills and smoker or sip away the evening under the stars at our newly opened Vodka Bar at Seagrill Islands.

More Information

Find out more about this iconic destination on Palm Jumeriah Travel TV.