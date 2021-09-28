Breaking Travel News investigates: Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

It can be hard to stand out in Dubai - this, after all, is the emirate that has it all.

The new Ain Dubai dominates the skyline on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, wowing guests, while Expo 2020 has been showcasing a glimpse of the future to millions of international visitors each month.

The Museum of the Future is just the latest wonder to be added to the line-up.

But, perched right on the crescent eastern tip of the Palm Jumeirah, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offers something few rivals can – a luxury All-Inclusive product that stands as the envy of the Middle East.

The property presents guests with stylish accommodations, from which they have the chance to indulge in award-winning cuisine, energetic entertainment and fun-packed activities both day and night.

On arrival, it is hard not to be impressed, the sweeping approach revealing views over the surrounding Arabian Gulf and wonderful property.

The reception is spacious, airy and, most importantly, efficient - guests are welcomed, accommodated and free to explore the sprawling resort within moments.

The Accor-owned brand is rightly proud of its Turkish heritage and the hospitality at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites certainly lives up to expectations.

There are ten dining options included in the standard package, starting with the most important for any resort stay, the Breeze Pool Bar.

A private poolside bar serving creative refreshments, the location is perfect for a superlative downtime experience, unwinding with friends or family and drinking in the views over the Dubai skyline just across the water.

A La Turca, the signature buffet concept, serves international cuisine and Turkish grills and is the real heart of the hotel, while L’Olivo Ristorante is an elegant affair, perfect for enjoying innovative Italian and Mediterranean fare.

There is also Patisserie Istanbul, an inviting lobby lounge with freshly baked Viennoiserie, traditional Turkish sweets and a wide range of coffees, and Nargile Lounge, a picture-perfect location serving exotic shisha and a wide selection of specially-blended organic teas.

There are many more spaces to explore – but they can remain a surprise until you visit.

When it comes to rooms, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has you covered, whatever the size of your party.

The hotel boasts 316 plush keys, all stretched out along its one-kilometre of pristine private beach, the longest in the Palm Jumeirah.

Even the smallest deluxe room comes in at a spacious 53m², while this goes all the way up to the 580m², three-bedroom Grand King Suite for the truly lavish traveller.

In between numerous penthouses, villas and other exciting opportunities cater to all budgets, meaning the choice really is yours.

While guests at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites usually arrive as a family – and it is important to spend quality time together – there is also scope for the kids to spend some a few moments in the care of the resort.

As the mantra says, “happy kids, happy parents”.

The interests of junior guests are well catered for at the vibrant Rixy Kids Club.

With close to 12-hours of daily supervised activities - including art classes, kids sports and movie screenings - little ones will be thoroughly engaged and entertained.

The kid’s club is also home to its own pool, complete with colourful waterslides and tipping bucket, as well as the Kids Amphitheatre, where the popular Rixy Disco is hosted every evening.

With the children taken care of, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offers tranquil spaces, gifted therapists and signature treatments to parents.

Anjana Spa is a soothing retreat that goes well beyond conventional spa experiences.

Centered on a traditional Turkish hammam, this sanctuary of relaxation houses a steam room, sauna and jacuzzi, and offers a range of unique rituals dating back to the Ottoman Empire.

If you are looking to celebrate a milestone occasion, Rixos has the facilities on offer.

With a glorious sandy shoreline and a picturesque backdrop of the Dubai skyline, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has it all for secluded sun-soaked events and festivities.

From lavish weddings to intimate events, all occasions turn into something truly special with the professional event planners ensuring your day is as effortless for you as it is for your guests.

Finally, for the more adventurous, there are also plenty of activities on offer, especially with their in-house Exclusive Sports Club.

From aqua jumping, antigravity yoga and TRX, to sunset biking and stand-up paddle boarding, there is absolutely no shortage of activities for avid fitness buffs.

With an expansive main swimming pool, outdoor wellness area, indoor wellness studio and tennis court, there are multiple locations to get your daily workout fix.

For independent training, guests can also hit the state-of-the-art fitness centre or take to the outdoor Jungle Gym, which offers mesmerizing views of the Gulf.

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offers plenty for whatever type of holiday you seek – all in one of the most exciting destinations in the world.

More Information

Situated on the Palm Jumeirah, one of the largest man-made islands in the world, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is a welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

The utter seclusion offers guests the chance to commune with nature while creating lasting memories with family and friends.

The property has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website, or for bookings and enquiries .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .