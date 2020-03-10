World Travel Market – Africa latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

It briefly seemed as though World Travel Market – Africa would be a beacon of light for the tourism industry in these troubled times.

But no longer.

Reed Exhibitions Africa has confirmed that Africa Travel Week, which comprises of World Travel Market Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa, will now be postponed.

The events had been due to kick-off at the start of April, but have become the latest to be postponed following the escalation of the Covid-19 crisis around the world.

The event will now take place again in 2021.

In a statement released today, Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, said: “We have had to respond to the current coronavirus pandemic of Covid-19 and the ongoing conversations with our customers whose welfare is our number one priority.

“Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we have taken the decision to postpone the event to 2021.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected in these difficult times.”

The travel industry has seen a raft of events cancelled or postponed in recent weeks – including ITB Berlin, ITB China, ITB India, AHIC, ATM, FIHA, IBTM Asia Pacific, AviaDev Africa and the WTTC Global Summit.

Megan Oberholzer, portfolio director for Africa Travel Week, added: “We would like to thank the industry for their support in these unprecedented times.

“All buyers and exhibitors and industry partners will be contacted in the coming days.”

