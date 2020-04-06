World Travel Market – Africa to go ahead as planned

In a rare spot of good news for the global hospitality sector, Reed Events has confirmed World Travel Market - Africa will go ahead next month.

As it stands, delegates will be welcomed to the Cape Town International Convention Centre from April 6th.

Amid global concerns about Covid-19, organisers have urged the tourism industry to rally together to ensure the sector continues to thrive on the continent.

“World Travel Market - Africa has the best interests of the industry at heart while health and safety of our attendees remains our highest priority.

“We monitor the World Health Organisation’s reports on a daily basis,” added Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions Africa.

Following the official notice from African Association of Exhibition Organisers earlier, as well as the measures that the South African government and City of Cape Town have in place, officials said the event would go ahead as planned.

Only delegates from those countries where they are unable to travel due to their own government restrictions will be barred, organisers added.

“All buyers have been personally contacted by World Travel Market - Africa and we look forward to welcoming them to the show at the beginning of April.

“Furthermore, we have taken additional measures to ensure the safety of our participants,” added Megan Oberholzer, portfolio director, travel, tourism and sports, Reed Exhibitions Africa.

World Travel Market - Africa is expected to generate around $450 million of business over three days.

Cape Town has to date seen no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

More Information

The travel industry has seen a raft of events cancelled or postponed in recent weeks – including ITB Berlin, ITB China, ITB India, AHIC, ATM, FIHA, IBTM Asia Pacific, AviaDev Africa and the WTTC Global Summit.

Take a look at all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak from Breaking Travel News here.