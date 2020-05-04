Eurostar passengers required to wear face masks from today

Passengers on Eurostar services between London and mainland Europe must wear a face mask from today.

The train operator said a face covering should be warn at all stations and on board, in line with guidelines announced by the French and Belgian governments.

“Please ensure you have a mask with you when you travel,” explained a statement.

“Any type of mask is suitable as long as it effectively covers your nose and mouth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those refusing to wear a face mask will not be allowed to travel, with authorities in France and Belgium in a position to fine those without masks.

Mike Cooper, Eurostar chief executive, said: “On behalf of everyone at Eurostar, thank you for your understanding at a difficult time.

“The situation is changing by the hour, and both you - our customers - and our teams are facing unprecedented challenges.”

He added: “We’re closely following advice from governments and health authorities in our destination countries.

“I’d like to personally reassure you that your health and wellbeing is our main priority.”

Eurostar is currently running a greatly reduced service, with the latest departures here.

Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images