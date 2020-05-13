ITB China cancelled as coronavirus battle continues

Organisers at ITB China have confirmed the event will be postponed as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.

The latest official figures released today put the overall death toll at 1,868 in the country, with 72,436 infections.

ITB China 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 13th-15th at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre.

New dates are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“To ensure the safety of ITB China’s exhibitors and visitors, the organisers decided to postpone ITB China 2020, and in a responsible way allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner,” explained a statement.

“The ITB China organisers will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates based on official assessments of the overall risk situation.”

ITB China the largest business-to-business exclusive travel trade show in the country, taking place on a yearly basis at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre.

