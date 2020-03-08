Coronavirus sees AviaDev Africa postpone until September

AviaDev Africa has been postponed until September 28th-30th as a result of the international outbreak of coronavirus.

The event will be held at Novotel Convention & Spa in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

“The wellbeing of our attendees is of great importance and we feel that it is in the best interest of our regional and international participants to reconvene when the situation has improved, and travel restrictions have eased,” said Jon Howell, chief executive of AviaDev.

He added: “If you are already registered your registration will be automatically transferred over to these revised dates.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the host team at Ravinala Airports and the Novotel Convention & Spa, Antananarivo, along with all our sponsors and partners, for their continued support in making this event the most important route development event in Africa.”

AviaDev is embedded within and dedicated to the African continent.

Celebrating its fifth birthday this year, the event is the premier forum dedicated to growing connectivity to, from and within the African continent.

Bringing together airports, airlines, tourism authorities, governments and industry suppliers, AviaDev offers attendees the ability to pre-arrange meetings in professional surroundings, offering the best chance to make a real connection.