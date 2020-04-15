ITB India postpones inaugural event until 2021

Organisers at ITB India have announced the inaugural event will be postponed.

Originally scheduled to take place next month, the show will now be held next year on April 7th-9th at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

“Due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, there is much uncertainty in the region and around the world,” explained a statement.

“The recent developments continue to be challenging and the following months are very hard to foresee at this stage.

“To ensure the safety of ITB India’s exhibitors, buyers and visitors, the organisers decided to postpone ITB India 2020, and in a responsible way allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner.”

ITB India organisers will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates based on official assessments of the overall risk situation.

The decision follows the cancellation of ITB Berlin on Friday.