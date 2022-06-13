Latin America and Africa success provides springboard for WTM London 2022

The organisers of World Travel Market London have hailed the remarkable performances of sister events in April and May, saying their achievements have laid the groundwork for a successful trade show in London.

WTM Latin America 2022 – held in Brazil from 5-7 April – was the biggest edition of the event ever held.

It was swiftly followed by WTM Africa 2022, held from 11-13 April in South Africa, which hosted more pre-scheduled appointments than in 2019.

And last month saw Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, during which visitor numbers reached 23,000 – more than double the last edition.

With the strapline “Reshaping Travel Together”, World Travel Market London will be a fully live event, taking place at ExCeL London from 7-9 November; showcasing how the sector has evolved and how to embrace the opportunities of a post-pandemic world.

Vasyl Zhygalo, WTM and IBTM Portfolio Director, said:

“The great successes seen at WTM Latin America, WTM Africa and ATM show there is enormous demand from travel trade professionals around the world to meet face-to-face – to do business, network and learn about opportunities as the sector recovers and, in many cases, surges past 2019 levels.

“Those outstanding events are a superb springboard for us to make WTM London 2022 better than ever.”

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said: “The feedback we have received from exhibitors and visitors regarding our spring events demonstrate the desire to re-engage face to face, as the travel industry builds back better.’’

“We can see how some of our latest technological developments helped delegates make the most of their time and enabled them to network effectively, delivering meaningful return on time investment’’

“World Travel Market London in 2021 generated such positive reactions from the travel community and we’re looking forward to building on that in November this year.

“We are now focused on working with industry partners around the globe to deliver an event that leads the way in reshaping travel, and supports the sector in creating a sustainable and robust future.”

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME for ATM, said innovation, sustainability, technology and nurturing talent were key themes during the four-day event in Dubai last month.

“In addition to doubling our visitor numbers year-on-year, ATM 2022 hosted 1,500 exhibitors and attendees from 150 countries,” she said.

“These figures are especially impressive given lockdowns still taking place in China and other destinations.”

WTM Latin America 2022, held in São Paulo, attracted 20,000 travel professionals over the three-day show.

Excluding professionals from the 565 exhibiting companies, there were 15,204 visitors – up by 10% on numbers seen in 2019.

Simon Mayle, Director at WTM Latin America, commented: “The 2022 edition established itself as one of the most important ones in the event’s history, which also reinforces the signs of a positive outlook for tourism.”

Themes explored during the show included diversity and inclusion, responsible tourism and travel technology – and there were training and practical information sessions for agents and buyers.

WTM Africa 2022 facilitated more than 7,000 unique pre-scheduled appointments (both

online and in person), up by more than 7% compared to 2019.

Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism, and Creative Industries, RX

Africa, said: “The 2022 edition of WTM Africa and Africa Travel Week was the first inbound and outbound travel trade show of this magnitude held on the African continent since the

outbreak of the pandemic in 2022.

“The undeniable success of the show, as reflected in the preliminary numbers, is a clear indication that the industry was in desperate need of a face-to-face platform to reconnect, conclude deals and kickstart the recovery of the industry.”

The event featured 187 speakers and more than 63 content sessions which highlighted important topics such as inclusivity, diversity, travel technology and investment.