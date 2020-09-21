AHIC 2020: Organisers push event to September as coronavirus battle continues

Bench Events has postponed the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference until September.

The event had been scheduled for next month at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, but has been delayed as the world battles an outbreak of coronavirus.

The decision follows news earlier today that Arabian Travel Market will be postponed until the end of June.

While there have been relatively few cases of Covid-19 in the United Arab Emirates, organisers said it had become increasingly clear AHIC would have been untenable.

“Until now, we were confident that the situation would not impact our ability to deliver the event,” explained Bench Events chairman Jonathan Worsley.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, while the UAE remains safe to travel and continues to adhere to the highest medical and hygiene measures to reduce the risk of transmissions, it has become increasingly clear that the event will inevitably be impacted by speakers, delegates, sponsors and partners unable to attend due to global travel restrictions.”

The event will now take place on September 21st-22nd at the same venue, Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

“The new dates also coincide with the final countdown to the year’s most highly anticipated global event – Expo 2020 Dubai,” added Worsley.

More Information

There is more on the official AHIC website or delegates are encouraged to email [email protected] for the latest updates.