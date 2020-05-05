Air Canada launches CleanCare+ programme to reassure travellers

Air Canada has announced the launch of Air Canada CleanCare+, a program of enhanced aircraft cleaning designed to provide customers with greater peace of mind during all stages of travel.

The new program is designed to reduce the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

It will include such measures as mandatory pre-flight customer temperature checks in addition to required health questionnaires, seat assignment policies to allow for more personal space in economy class on all flights until June 30th and by providing all customers with care kits for hand cleaning and hygiene.

Air Canada will additionally expand its existing aircraft cleaning procedures, which already incorporate the use of hospital grade disinfectant and specialised techniques to maintain cabin cleanliness across its fleet.

“While we are eager to see the reopening of economies and the restart of commercial aviation, the safety of our customers and employees is Air Canada’s core value and we aim to establish the highest standards of hygiene, cleanliness and attention to public health guidelines.

“We have been a leader in progressively introducing new measures in response to Covid-19, such as introducing personal protective equipment for our employees and being the first North American carrier to require face coverings for customers,” said Calin Rovinescu, chief executive of Air Canada.

There is more information on the new measures here.