WTTC Global Summit delayed until autumn

The World Travel & Tourism Council has been forced to delay its annual Global Summit for a second time.

Originally scheduled to take place on Puerto Rico, officials announced earlier in the year that the twentieth annual staging of the event would be moved to Cancun in late April.

Now, as coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the event has been moved to autumn.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organisations which are being affected by Covid-19 and look forward to hosting our Global Summit in the autumn.

“This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans.”

The WTTC regards the Global Summit as the most influential tourism event in the calendar, where the highest-level industry leaders meet with key government representatives to act on the biggest and most important issues across the international agenda.

Carlos Joaquin, governor of hosts Quintana Roo, added: “Cancun and the state of Quintana Roo are continuing to plan a full schedule of events, meetings and conventions against the global backdrop of Covid-19.

“We have no Covid-19 cases but stand ready to support those around the world.”