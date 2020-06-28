ATM 2020: Coronavirus sees event delayed to June

Reed Travel Exhibitions has postponed Arabian Travel Market as the world continues to battle an outbreak of Covid-19.

The event, which had been scheduled to take place next month, will now be hosted From June 28th-July 1st at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

“Due to the escalation of the epidemic around the world, after consultation with all our stakeholders, the venue management, supporting associations, and in alignment with the advice from the United Arab Emirates public health authorities regarding travel to and from impacted countries, we have taken the decision to postpone our event,” explained a statement.

Arabian Travel Market is considered by industry professionals to be a barometer for the Middle East and North Africa tourism sector.

The event welcomed almost 40,000 people to its 2019 event, with representation from 150 countries.

“While the United Arab Emirates is following the strictest medical and hygiene protocols in line with international standards, we have made this decision in the best interest of the industry to enable us to organise an event which provides effective participation and experience for all,” explained the organisers in a statement.

“The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans.”

“Moving forward, we are continuing to liaise directly with all relevant United Arab Emirates and Dubai authorities on a regular basis, whilst monitoring and complying with the World Health Organisation guidance, and rest assured we will keep you informed of any new developments as we receive them.”

Arabian Travel Market becomes the latest in a series of high-profile cancellations and postponements in the wake of the new coronavirus.

ITB Berlin, ITB China and ITB Asia have all been hit by the outbreak, while IHIF, due to take place in Berlin earlier this month, has also been postponed.

