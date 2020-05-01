SuperStar ships offered to Covid-19 survivors in Singapore

Genting Cruise Lines has completed evaluation checks by the Singapore government for SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius to provide temporary accommodation for workers who have recovered from Covid-19.

“On behalf of Genting Cruise Lines, we thank the Singapore government for their confidence in our ships to pioneer such an important initiative for the country and the region during these challenging times.

“Singapore has been our homeport for over 26 years and we are proud to extend our support with SuperStar Gemini, as well as SuperStar Aquarius that had recently arrived in Singapore,” said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines.

“We are pleased that our on-board facilities, as well as preventive and safety standards meet Singapore’s strict requirements for this initiative.”

He added: “Genting Cruise Lines’ ship design enables 100 per cent external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to the cabins and on board public areas – ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessel with no recirculation of air within the ship.

“We have also taken a pro-active approach to carefully review our prevention and response plan with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind to provide enhanced and comprehensive measures across our fleet for future deployments, which we will adopt as the new safety norm and we hope for the industry too.”

As Genting Cruise Lines commences this initiative with the Singapore government, the health and safety of all individuals on board the ships remain the top priority.

Together with the Singapore government at the forefront, every effort will be made to uphold the health and welfare of Singapore’s foreign workers while on board the ship, which include observing the highest standards of safe distancing and preventive measures at all times.