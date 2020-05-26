Scylla to return to sailing in Europe

River cruise operator Scylla has announced the sailing of 34 ships on Europe’s waterways with immediate effect.

The move makes the company one of the first to resume operations as the Covid-19 outbreak recedes and destinations reopen to tourism.

The Swiss operator runs a fleet of riverboats for various European charter clients.

“We are very pleased that the industry is slowly recovering from the coronavirus crisis and that our riverboats can now be put back on Europe’s waterways, where they belong,” said Arno Reitsma, chief executive of Scylla.

“Guests will once again be able to enjoy some of the most exciting river cruises on Europe’s beautiful waterways, even though travel itself is now slightly different.”

He added: “It goes without saying that all necessary safety, security and hygiene standards have been implemented on board all our ships.”

One of these measures will be to maintain a safe distance during the entire time on board – only registered passengers who have previously undergone a health check will be allowed on the ship.

Fewer passengers on the ships, compulsory facemasks, regular disinfections and bringing meals and drinks directly to the table are also part of the new measures.

In addition, a doctor will also be on board for health checks and consultations for all guests and crewmembers.

“Travel has changed but passengers on our ships will still be able to enjoy our river cruises,” Reitsma said.