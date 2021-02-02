Virgin Hotels to open three US properties this year

Virgin Hotels has plans open new properties in three locations this year.

This spring, the first opening is Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, followed by Virgin Hotels New Orleans this summer and Virgin Hotels New York City in the autumn.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Miami are planned for 2022 and beyond, with numerous hotel management signings announced before year-end.

“As evidenced by our openings this year in these major cities, we are very optimistic about the return of travel despite the tremendous difficulties posed by Covid-19,” commented Raul Leal, chief executive of Virgin Hotels.

“We are not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home.

“By leveraging our exclusive Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, we are able to ensure a delightful stay while keeping our travellers safe.”

Leal is currently in the process of leaving Virgin Hotels, stepping down after a decade in charge of the company.

This spring, the hotel group will welcome Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, currently part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, to its portfolio.

Formerly the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, the re-imagined lifestyle casino resort will feature innovative design and function with 1,504 exceptionally appointed Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites, and Penthouse Suites, which include the Virgin Hotels patented bed and in-room technology.

A 60,000 square foot casino is also on offer.

This summer, the Warehouse District of New Orleans becomes home to a stunning Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans, located at 550 Baronne Street and near the Central Business District, is brimming with new restaurants, galleries, and shops.

The new-build hotel will feature over 230 chambers, the brand’s centrepiece, Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, gym, and dedicated meeting and event spaces.

New York has a long history as a hub for the Virgin brand, including the iconic Virgin Megastore in Times Square.

This autumn, all changes as Virgin Hotels’ new flagship is set to open in the NOMAD neighbourhood at 1227 Broadway between 29th and 30th.

Virgin Hotels New York City will boast 463 Chambers plus multiple concept suites, a roofscape pool, and numerous dining outlets, including Commons Club and a rooftop bar.