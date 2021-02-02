Hyatt launches long-stay offering to business travellers

Hyatt Hotels has launched the Great Relocate, a long-stay package to cater to the pent-up desire among consumers for travel and longer stays abroad.

The package provides guests, who can work remotely, with a unique way to see new parts of the world, while working and living in the comfort of a Hyatt hotel.

The offer is open to World of Hyatt members, with stays eligible to contribute towards achieving elite member status.

More than 80 per cent of employers are now said to be expanding offers to their employees to work remotely, after the last year proved many people can work effectively across different postcodes and time zones.

This combination of a shift in work patterns and consumers’ pent-up desire for travel, after months of quarantines and travel restrictions, means there is an increasing demand for long stay-travel.

The Great Relocate offers the change of scenery that so many who have been working from home crave.

With spacious guestrooms and suites, refreshing pools, twice weekly housekeeping, private work areas, complimentary gym access, high-speed internet and IT concierge on hand, laundry services, airport or train station pickup and 25 per cent off onsite dining, working remotely can be a breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

When combined with Hyatt’s highest standards of cleanliness, to ensure the health and wellbeing of guests, all stays are as relaxing and seamless as possible.

“We know there is a strong desire for consumers to travel this year, after many plans were put on hold in 2020,” said Geneviève Materne, senior vice president, commercial services Europe, Middle East, south-west Asia.

“The pandemic has been a major catalyst for the increase in the ‘work from anywhere’ trend and we know it has accelerated significant shifts in the way we live, work and play.

“That is why we’ve created The Great Relocate.”

The Great Relocate is perfect for guests who are looking to swap their spare room for working poolside, trade standing lunches for lunches in rooftop restaurants and cosy cafes, sneaking a pamper session in after a morning meeting, or going for an afternoon swim with their family before dinner.

Geneviève went on to say: “This is the perfect offer for all the digital nomads out there and for those, who define luxury as not being tied to one place.

“We are making it more affordable than ever to take a long stay in one of our hotels, for a similar amount you would pay for the average city-centre rent.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, whether they want to relocate on their own, bring their partner, their family or even their pet!”

The offer is valid across Hyatt hotels in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and south-west Asia, providing keen travellers with a plethora of options: from sunshine in Cape Town or Dubai; surfing in Taghazout or visiting city destinations such as Venice without the usual crowds.