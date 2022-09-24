Virgin Hotels Edinburgh launch swish new bar with insane murals and cocktails

One of Edinburgh’s latest hotels have announced they will be opening a brand new bar and dining space with some incredibly cool features.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh shared this week that in addition to their current restaurant and lounge, the building will also be opening a new ‘all day dining space’ in October.

Named ‘Eve’, first look images of the bar has shown some stunning special murals that have been curated for the venue, featuring balloon animals, ancient statues and more.



Officially opening their doors on October 7, the venue will serve up everything from lattes in the morning to an array of drinks at night. Opened until late, guests are encouraged to enjoy a post dinner cocktail from a range of bespoke creations all with locality in mind, helping to bring a sense of Scotland into each of the flavours.

Situated at ground floor level, with an entrance from Cowgate, Eve will hold up to 160 guests and is designed to be a playful environment to eat, drink and socialise in the heart of Edinburgh. With performance being at the core of the history of the Virgin brand, Eve will put on a diverse range of events showcasing the best of both Scottish and international culture.

Alongside the lively entertainment, guests can order up a storm with a menu perfect for sharing with friends and family on any occasion whether it’s breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. The menu caters to all tastes with eve

Scott McArdle, general manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “We have already started to see Virgin Hotels Edinburgh come to life over the last few months and Eve is going to add even more flavour to what we already offer.

“This vibrant and lively space will be at the heart of the city’s entertainment with fantastic food, unique cocktails and an array of performances - there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

To celebrate the launch, Eve will be offering all guests 50% off food for every reservation made from October 7-29 and will be putting on a variety of live entertainment seven days a week throughout the month.rything from small plates - including beef brisket croquettes and Scottish salmon crudo - to large plates offering flat iron steak and charcuterie boards as well as a selection of juicy burgers, hearty sandwiches and refreshing salad bowls.