VFS Global to offer Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to global audience

VFS Global has been named an official ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event is to be held in the United Arab Emirates for six months from October 20th.

Customers travelling to Dubai during Expo 2020 can simply visit their nearest VFS Global Visa application centre in the GCC, India, China, Russia, the UK and Germany to plan their trip.

Business travellers can start booking their tickets from today, from destination management companies, travel agents and educational institutions, while leisure travellers will be able to do so early next year.

Sanjive Khosla, chief commercial officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Zubin Karkaria, chief executive, VFS Global Group, signed the contract earlier in Dubai.

VFS Global will be offering a range of packages with suggested itineraries that include single- and three-day passes to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

Karkaria said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the United Arab Emirates, one that has grown from strength to strength over the years.

“We have been offering visa and citizen services for the United Arab Emirates government in several countries across the globe, and are pleased to use our extensive operational network to provide yet another service for them in various regions worldwide.

“We are proud to be an official ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai and look forward to extending our new, special range of packages to customers.”

VFS Global has been associated with the government of the United Arab Emirates since 2003, and provides visa application services on its behalf in 15 countries worldwide.