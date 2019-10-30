Vietnam Airlines expands Sabre partnership

Vietnam Airlines signed a multimillion-dollar agreement with Sabre Corporation.

The carrier will adopt Sabre Revenue Optimiser and SabreSonic Inventory solutions to enable responsive real-time origin and destination revenue management.

This will further strengthen Vietnam Airlines’ forecasting and inventory control capabilities, helping maximise its revenue and setting the foundation for dynamic offer creation.

“As the fastest growing flag carrier in south-east Asia, the agreement allows us to dynamically adapt our approach to changing market conditions thanks to seamless integration across our Sabre solutions, including our SabreSonic PSS,” said Trinh Hong Quang, executive vice president, Vietnam Airlines.

“The solutions that we’re adopting today further demonstrate our commitment to taking a holistic approach to our forecasting, optimisation and inventory management capabilities, which serves our objective to increase revenue while delivering a consistent, end-to-end customer experience.

“The continued technology partnership with Sabre supports our ambition to achieve five-star status in the future,” he added.

Revenue Optimiser is designed to allow airlines to optimise availability by considering relevant data sources and seamlessly integrating across an airline’s commercial planning organisation.

“Revenue optimisation and an offer management strategy are essential to an airline’s continued success, particularly in a market as competitive as the Asia Pacific region,” said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president and regional general manager for airlines, north Asia, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“We are pleased to once again deliver intelligent solutions that continue to fuel Vietnam Airlines’ growth and help its teams sharpen their focus on their customers.”

Vietnam Airlines is considered the World’s Leading Cultural Airline by voters at World Travel Awards.