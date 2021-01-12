United Arab Emirates removed from UK quarantine-free list

Following a significant increase in both the level and pace of change in confirmed Covid-19 cases, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been removed from the UK list of travel corridors.

Scotland led the way earlier this week, with arrivals from the Middle Eastern tourism hotspot now expected to quarantine for ten days.

The whole UAE – including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al-Quwain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah – is included in the new regulations.

Officials said the decision had been made following a significant acceleration in the number of imported cases, along with the number of reported new cases over the past seven days, which have risen in the UAE by 52 per cent.

People currently in the UAE are encouraged to follow the local rules, return home as normal and check FCDO travel advice for further information.

Passengers arriving from all international destinations, including the UAE, will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departing for England or Scotland to help protect against new strains of coronavirus circulating internationally.

Passengers will need to present this proof to carriers, along with their passenger locator form.

The UK Border Force will conduct spot checks on arrival into England to ensure that passengers are fully compliant.

At the same time, the FCDO has updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to UAE.

The United Arab Emirates was initially added to the quarantine-free list only in November.