Scotland removes Dubai from quarantine-free list

Dubai has been removed from the safe travel list by the Scottish government.

Authorities said the move was due to a rise in the number of returning passengers testing positive with Covid-19.

The United Arab Emirates’ tourism capital, however, remains on the England safe list, meaning returning guests currently do not have to quarantine .

The move has been supported by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA).

SPAA president, Joanne Dooey, said: “Removing Dubai from the safe list is understandable.

“We believe that there has been a cluster of infections around Scots who travelled to Dubai over the Christmas and New Year period.

“There is also the news today that one footballer returning from there has also tested positive.

“While we are keen to see a return to increased international travel, protecting the health of the whole country remains our key concern and we are supportive of this move.”

She added: “Dubai is an extremely popular destination for Scots for both leisure and business travel.

“Emirates has been flying from Glasgow to Dubai for 16 years since 2004 and was the only airline to fly an A380 into Scotland.”