Hazard to lead Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos has appointed John Hazard to the role of general manager, which is due to debut this summer.

He is a passionate global hotelier with over 19 years of hotel management experience across the United Kingdom, Middle East and the Caribbean.

“John is an exemplary leader whose years of experience in hospitality and continuous drive for excellence make him the perfect fit to bring this prestigious new Ritz-Carlton resort to life,” said Alex Fiz, area vice president for the Caribbean and managing director all-inclusive, Marriott International.

“As general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, John will lead a team committed to delivering the personalised service and genuine care for which the Ritz-Carlton brand is known, while also creating lasting memories for guests.”

In his most recent role as general manager of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, the hotel developed one of the most innovative restaurant concepts in the region and reimagined and launched a new spa and retail operation.

Under his leadership, Hazard led the team to several years of consecutive great success and growth.

“I am so thrilled to continue my Caribbean journey with the debut of the Ritz-Carlton brand in Turks and Caicos,” said Hazard.

“This resort will redefine the luxury experience and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the hotel’s wonderful and hardworking Ladies and Gentlemen towards a successful opening in the coming months.”

Born and raised in Bath, west of England, Hazard has served as general manager across various brands in Marriott International’s portfolio including, Courtyard by Marriott, Renaissance Hotels, and Marriott Hotels & Resorts.