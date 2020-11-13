United Arab Emirates added to quarantine-free list for UK travellers

The United Arab Emirates, including the tourism hotspots of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are among a host of new destinations to have been added to the quarantine safe list in the UK.

Travellers arriving from Qatar, Turks & Caicos, Laos, Iceland, Chile, Cambodia and Bahrain will also now no longer need to self-isolate for 14-days on arrival.

The changes take effect from 04:00 tomorrow morning.

However, holidaymakers returning from a number of Greek islands will now be expected to quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

People arriving in the UK from all of Greece apart from Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos will need to self-isolate for two weeks as the country is removed from the travel corridor list.

Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in mainland Greece, leading to ministers removing it from the current list of travel corridors.

Following advice from the chief medical officer, the travel ban introduced on November 7th on Denmark will also be extended for a further 14 days.

British Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents returning to the UK directly or indirectly from Denmark will need to self-isolate along with all other members of their household for 14-days from the date they were last in Denmark.

More Information

Dubai is considered the Middle East’s Leading Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards, while Abu Dhabi has been voted the Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination.

Find out more about sports tourism in the United Arab Emirates here.