Dubai Tourism confirms emirate is now ahead of record 2019 figures

Dubai is officially ahead of its 2019 tourism levels, which was a record-breaking year for the emirate. Dubai Tourism’s May 2023 data recorded 7.39 million international visits YTD, slightly higher than May 2019’s 7.16 million.

It is hoped by the Dubai government that the city will beat its FY 2019 numbers by the end of 2023.

The majority of Dubai’s top 20 source markets are all ahead of May 2019 levels too. India accounted for 1.038 million visitors up to May 2023 compared to 846,000 in May 2019.

During this year’s City Briefing, Issam Kazim told the emirate’s hospitality leaders he wants to convert holiday-makers into residents.

Kazim said: “Today we have two new KPIs. We want to make sure Dubai continues to be one of the best cities to work in, and more importantly, one of the best cities in the world to live in.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East