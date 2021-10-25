United Arab Emirates Air Force leads Expo 2020 display

The Knights, the United Arab Emirates Air Force aerobatic display team, and the Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team, have wowed the crowds with their daredevil moves above Expo 2020 Dubai.

The air shows are held in collaboration with the GCC Pavilion.

Running until March, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.