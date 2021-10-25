Camby to take command of Arvia for P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises has announced that captain Robert Camby will lead the team on board its newest LNG-powered ship, Arvia, which will enter service in December next year.

Captain Camby will bring out Arvia from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to the home port of Southampton where the ship will sail its inaugural winter cruises.

London-born Camby was introduced to the sea from an early age, having a father who had served in the Royal Navy.

His first introduction to cruising was through his maternal grandfather who took the family on SS Canberra when Robert was 14 and which sparked his dream of a career at sea.

In 1995 Robert was selected into the P&O Princess Cruises cadet program and started his studies as a deck cadet at South Shields Nautical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

His first ship was SS Canberra where it all began.

He worked his way up through the ranks on various ships before gaining his masters ticket in December 2003.

In December 2011 he was promoted to captain taking his first command of Oriana in 2012.

Since then, he has commanded Azura, Arcadia, Aurora, Oceana, Ventura, Britannia, Queen Victoria, Queen Mary 2 and most recently Iona.

Camby said: “After 26 years with the company I feel so privileged to command P&O Cruises Arvia and to be working alongside the most talented and experienced team.

“Arvia will underpin all the innovative and environmental credentials of Iona and will create even more aspirational and desirable guest experiences and itineraries specifically for British guests.”