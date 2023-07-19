United Announces Another Pacific Expansion for Fall 2023

Already the largest U.S. carrier across both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, United today adds even more flights to the Asia-Pacific region, becoming the first U.S. airline to fly direct to Manila from the continental U.S. and adding more non-stops to Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taipei

In total, the airline will fly long-haul flights to 15 different international destinations across the Pacific this winter. Excluding mainland China flying, United’s transpacific network will be 50% larger than all other U.S. airlines combined.

This expansion builds on the continued growth of United’s international network. Earlier this year, the airline made the largest South Pacific network expansion in aviation history – adding 40% more flights between the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand. And this summer United is flying its largest-ever schedule across the Atlantic, 32% larger than the airline’s 2019 schedule and 10% larger than the next largest U.S. carrier.

“United offers more flights to more destinations across the Pacific than all other U.S. airlines combined,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances. “United is the flag carrier of the U.S. and we are excited to bring this new service to Manila while expanding access to Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.”

Beginning October 29, United will fly between San Francisco and Manila. The airline is already the only U.S. carrier to serve Manila from Guam and Palau, and will soon be the only to offer non-stop service to the Philippines from the continental U.S. Additionally, starting October 28, United will launch new service between Los Angeles and Hong Kong, building on its existing services from San Francisco.

In Tokyo, United will resume non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Narita, adding to its existing service between Los Angeles and Tokyo-Haneda. The airline will also increase flying to Taipei with a second daily year-round service from San Francisco, providing customers new time options to fly between the two cities.

Tickets are now available for sale on United.com and the United app.

San Francisco – Manila, Philippines*

Starting October 29, United will be the only U.S. airline with non-stop transpacific flights to the Philippines, with the launch of its service between San Francisco and Manila. Adding to the carrier’s existing service to Manila from Guam and Palau, the new flight will operate daily on a Boeing 777-300ER, the airline’s largest airplane.

Los Angeles – Hong Kong*

United is the only U.S. airline to fly non-stop to Hong Kong, and starting October 28, the carrier will increase its service with a new, direct daily flight from Los Angeles. The flight will operate daily on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. In total this winter, United will have three daily flights to Hong Kong from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Los Angeles – Tokyo/Narita

On October 28, United will resume daily, direct service between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Narita on a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. With its existing service between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Haneda, United will now connect Los Angeles to both of Tokyo’s international airports.

Increased Flying to Taipei*

In addition to adding new routes to its schedule, United will also increase its flying to Taipei, beginning October 29. United is already the only U.S. airline to fly non-stop from the U.S. to Taipei with its daily service from San Francisco and will now serve the destination twice daily. The new flight will operate on a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

Australia & New Zealand Expansion

Earlier this year, United announced the largest South Pacific network expansion ever to and from the continental U.S. This upcoming northern winter, United will operate 66 flights between the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand every week. Highlights include:

Becoming the only airline to offer non-stop service to Christchurch, New Zealand with new service from San Francisco*

Building on its position as the largest U.S. airline to Auckland by adding four weekly flights from Los Angeles*

Serving as the largest carrier between the U.S. and Brisbane with a new route from Los Angeles*

Offering daily flights between San Francisco and Brisbane and Melbourne and twice daily flights between San Francisco and Sydney