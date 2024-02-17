Tourism Tasmania Attending IMM 2024

Tourism Tasmania is attending IMM on 19 and 20 February in London, representing all that the anti-ordinary Australian island state has to offer.

The Apple Isle is desired as one of the most incredible places on Earth. It’s a land where ‘paddock-to-plate’ means fresh truffles foraged that morning; where Tasmanian devils, wombats, echidnas and platypuses roam free; and where trailblazing cheesemakers, art collectors and whisky distillers prosper.

Tasmania’s geographic isolation has shaped its unique biodiversity – globally significant and dazzling in its beauty – and fostered a rare community of creative, down-to-earth people with time to make you feel welcome.

Everything’s close by in Tasmania. Cruise into the enchanting south-west wilderness by day, then sip cool-climate pinot in the vibrant capital by night. Weave in and out of edgy galleries and festivals, the same day delving into complex Tasmanian Aboriginal history and convict heritage.

Embrace abundant opportunities for wellness: homegrown and homemade produce markets, sustainable luxury retreats, just-caught seafood and hikes deep into the pristine rainforest. Seek out adventure – test yourself on wild mountain bike trails, tee off on golf courses perched over rugged coastlines, cast for wild brown trout in glacial tarns, and raft along scenic rivers. With four distinct seasons, there’s always something new to see, feel and taste.

Take a deep breath of the world’s freshest air. A journey to Tasmania is a chance to unplug, recharge and reconnect with the things that matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Tasmania will be situated at table 99 and has representatives available for meetings over the course of both days.

For travel information, visit discovertasmania.com.au.