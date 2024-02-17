Early Bird Savings for the Tranquil Season of June - September at Chiva-Som Hua Hin

Pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som Hua Hin in Thailand announces the launch of Reflections on Wellness, a season of special wellness classes, visiting consultants and wellness workshops from June until September, offering time to reflect on wellness and reset mind, body and spirit.

In Thailand, the tranquil season of June until September has traditionally been a time to retreat and reflect. But with the demands of modern life, many neglect taking the time to pause, look at their current state of health and wellbeing, and if needed, reset.

Chiva-Som Hua Hin is a natural sanctuary for all the senses. Located within seven acres of landscaped gardens overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, it is the ideal place to retreat to, and with award-winning wellness programmes, the perfect destination to delve deeper into the science of wellness.

Chiva-Som is renowned for its unique, holistic approach to wellness. Its 15 retreats cater to a wide range of health goals and needs, each highly personalised to the individual. These range from Sustainable Weight Management and the Art of Detox to Gut Health and Natural Renewal. Each retreat consists of wellness consultations, treatments, recommended group classes and healthy wellness cuisine. Underlying all is the aim to educate guests, empowering them to take charge of their health for lifelong transformation and wellbeing.

Reflections on Wellness takes this education one step further, an invitation to delve deeper and explore a whole range of holistic philosophies and healing traditions. Throughout the season, there will be special fitness sessions led by professional trainers; retreats that specifically address the different health needs of men and women; visiting consultants from around the world practising a range of disciplines; and wellness workshops, with topics including how to manage stress, how to improve sleep quality, the gut-brain connection with mental health, and how to optimise diet according to individual genomics. In between, guests may engage in meditative activities such as cooking, fruit carving and painting, and immersions in nature with group hiking, foraging, and Chiva-Som’s newly launched ocean cruises.

“Chiva-Som Hua Hin has some of the most knowledgeable wellness practitioners in the world”, says Wellness Director Chanyapak Suwankantha. “In addition, we are blessed to partner with and host visiting practitioners, always expanding our expertise and our offering”, she adds. “Sharing this expertise with our guests is how we encourage lifelong transformation. By immersing themselves in wellness here, guests gain the skills to recognise their body’s needs when they return home, as well as the tools to address those needs and constantly improve their wellbeing”.

Guests who confirm their booking for this period by 31st March 2024 will benefit from 10 percent early bird savings on retreats of three nights or more. This can be combined with the season’s ‘Stay Five Pay Four’ with VIP fast-track service on arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport and roundtrip limousine service from and to Bangkok.

