MSC Cruises to sail UK waters from May

The waters around the UK are going to be crowded this summer, with MSC Cruises joining Princess Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises and others in offering a series of summer breaks.

MSC will offer a range of trips around the British Isles from May 20th - with more details expected in the coming weeks.

In line with other operators, the trips will be for UK holidaymakers only, however, the line will be welcoming unvaccinated guests.

Departing from the new terminal in the port of Southampton these first sailings will kick off with a series of short cruises and will be followed by seven-night sailings visiting some of the favourite destinations and offering additional ports of embarkation to guests.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “It’s time for UK holidaymakers to get back on board and enjoy a well-deserved break from what has been a very challenging 12 months for everyone in so many ways.

“MSC Cruises is a family-owned company, and our guests are an extension of that, so we are looking forward to welcoming them and their families back on board.

“Our hope is to offer every type of holidaymaker the chance to escape this summer - from grandparents to teens and even the smallest of passengers looking to explore.

“We will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests.

“All guests will be tested prior to embarkation, while non-vaccinated guests will also be required to show proof of negative test done within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

“Crew in addition to the protocol-mandated test and 14-day quarantine prior to embarkation will also receive weekly testing, in addition to other ongoing health monitoring measures.”

Paradiso added: “Further details regarding our UK sailings will be announced shortly, but we want guests to be assured that providing flexibility remains our top priority, so that they feel confident when booking their summer holiday with MSC Cruises.”